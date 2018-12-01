While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 1

Alaska hit by powerful earthquake, tsunami warning lifted

A powerful earthquake rocked Anchorage on Friday (Nov 30), violently shaking homes and businesses in Alaska's largest city and knocking out power to some residents.

The 7.0 magnitude quake was located about eight miles (13 kilometers) north of Anchorage and struck at 8.29 am local time (1.29am Singapore time), the US Geological Survey said.

The city's police department said it had caused "major infrastructure damage to Anchorage".

Marriott says Starwood database hacked, affecting 500 million guests

Marriott International Inc said on Friday (Nov 30) that hackers accessed up to 500 million customer records in its Starwood Hotels reservation system in an attack that began four years ago, exposing data including passport numbers and payment cards.

Shares were down 5.7 per cent in late afternoon trade on news of the hack, one of the largest in history, which prompted regulators in Britain and at least five US states to launch investigations.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was looking into the attack on Starwood, whose brands include Sheraton, St. Regis, W and Westin hotels. It advised affected customers to check for identity fraud and report it to the bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Centre.

Brics slam protectionism as China-US spat overshadows G-20 talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of major developing economies condemned protectionism at a G-20 summit in Argentina on Friday (Nov 30) overshadowed by US President Donald Trump's threat to escalate tariffs on China.

This year's two-day gathering is a major test for the Group of 20 industrialised nations, whose leaders first met in 2008 to help rescue the global economy from the worst financial crisis in seven decades.

With a rise in nationalist sentiment in many countries, the G-20 - which accounts for two-thirds of the global population - faces questions over its ability to deal with trade tensions, which have roiled global markets.

Ukraine bars entry to Russian men of combat age, EU sees renewal of sanctions on Russia

Ukraine on Friday (Nov 30) banned Russian men of combat age from entering the country, a move introduced under martial law after Russia fired on and captured three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea last weekend.

Ukraine announced it was barring entry to Russian men between 16 to 60 years and a senior state security official said Kiev was considering whether to respond in kind with “mirror actions” to the Black Sea incident.

Earlier, in a move applauded in Kiev, US President Donald Trump called off a meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Argentina to signal Washington’s disapproval of Russian behaviour in the naval clash with Ukraine.

Football: Cameroon stripped of hosting 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon was on Friday (Nov 30) stripped of hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to delays in preparing for the continental showpiece, organisers the Confederation of African Football announced.

"Today we took the decision to withdraw the 2019 CAN from Cameroon," CAF president Ahmad Ahmad told a press conference in Accra.

He was speaking after a 10 hour CAF executive meeting held behind closed doors in the Ghanaian capital.

READ MORE HERE