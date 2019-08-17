While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 17

Calls for foreign intervention at HK rally; city braces for 11th weekend of protests

Thousands of people on Friday (Aug 16) joined a pro-democracy rally which called for foreign intervention in Hong Kong, as the city braced itself for an 11th straight weekend of street protests.

Clad mostly in black, the protesters at Chater Garden shouted slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" as they heard speeches from pro-democracy politicians and activists such as Mr Joshua Wong and Ms Margaret Ng.

Rallygoers also cheered as they listened to a pre-recorded speech from Mr Brian Leung, the sole protester who unmasked himself to read out protesters' demands after hundreds stormed and vandalised Hong Kong's legislature on July 1, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the territory's return to China.

Mexico does not want El Paso shooter executed

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday (Aug 16) that Mexico does not want the El Paso shooter who killed 22 people - targeting Mexicans - to be executed, and will seek to extradite him from the United States.



The confessed shooter in the mass killing in the Texas border city, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, faces the death penalty in the US.

Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist, said that while Mexico condemns Crusius's "reprehensible, abominable" crimes, it does not want to see him put to death.

Autopsy finds Epstein death was suicide by hanging: Medical examiner



An autopsy has concluded that financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday (Aug 10) while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, hanged himself, a spokeswoman for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said on Friday.

The wealthy and well-connected money manager was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, triggering investigations into the circumstances of his death. He was 66.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14.

Schools, telephone lines to be opened in Kashmir after lockdown



A member of the Indian security forces stands guard during a lockdown in Srinagar, on Aug 16, 2019, after the Indian government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. PHOTO: AFP



Authorities will begin restoring some telephone lines in Indian Kashmir from Friday (Aug 16) night, including in the main city of Srinagar where afternoon prayers went peacefully amid heavy security, the top state official said.

Telephone and internet links were cut and public assembly banned in Kashmir just before New Delhi removed the decades-old autonomy the Muslim majority territory enjoyed under the Indian constitution. The measures were aimed at preventing protests.

"You will find a lot of Srinagar functioning tomorrow morning," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam told reporters.

2 Israelis, Palestinian assailant hurt in West Bank car ramming: Army



An Israeli soldier stands near the scene of what Israeli military said is a car-ramming attack near the settlement of Elazar in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Aug 16, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Two Israelis were injured Friday (Aug 16) in what the Israeli army called a "terrorist" car-ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Elazar south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

"A terrorist ran over two civilians," an English-language army statement said.

"The civilians were injured and evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. The terrorist was neutralised," it said.

