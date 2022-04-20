While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20

UK's PM sorry for party fine but called 'man without shame'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (April 19) apologised to MPs after he became the first British leader fined for breaking the law, but faced opposition calls to quit for the sake of integrity in politics.
Addressing parliament for the first time since the April 12 fine, he reiterated that he did not think he had done anything wrong when he attended an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020, when Britain was under a pandemic lockdown.
"That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly," he said.
IMF sees no 'bounce back' in Russian economy, warns of further damage if sanctions expanded
Russia's economy will not recover anytime soon from sweeping sanctions imposed by Western nations over its war in Ukraine, and could see further damage if those sanctions are expanded to hit energy exports, the new chief economist of the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday (April 19).
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who joined the fund in January, said US and Western sanctions and export bans had put the Russian economy on a "very different trajectory," making the kind of rebound often seen after economic shocks unlikely.
"As long as these sanctions are in place - and they could be in place for a quite a long time - then the Russian economy is going to be on a very different growth trajectory," Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview.
Musk willing to invest up to US$15 billion of own money to buy Twitter: NY Post
Elon Musk is willing to invest between US$10 billion (S$13.68 billion) and US$15 billion of his own money to take Twitter Inc private, the New York Post reported on Tuesday (April 19), citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The billionaire, who is Twitter's second-biggest shareholder with a 9.1 per cent stake, is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another US$10 billion in debt, according to the report.
Musk, who is also Tesla Inc's chief executive, may also be willing to borrow against his current stake if necessary, a move that could possibly raise several billion additional dollars, the New York Post reported.
Fighting ongoing in Mariupol: Ukrainian governor
Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is "ongoing" in the strategic port of Mariupol, the local governor told CNN Tuesday (April 19).
"There is fighting ongoing in Mariupol. This is street fighting," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Ukrainian forces there are "under heavy bombardment" but "continue to defend Mariupol."
Football: Liverpool go top after crushing United with Salah double
Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool comfortably beat old rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday (April 19) to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least.
Liverpool moved to 76 points from 32 games with title rivals Manchester City on 74 points from one game fewer, with Pep Guardiola's side hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad on Wednesday.
It was a miserable night for United who are now without a win in their last eight league clashes with Liverpool and who have failed to score in five of their last six trips to Anfield.