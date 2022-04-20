While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20

UK's PM sorry for party fine but called 'man without shame'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (April 19) apologised to MPs after he became the first British leader fined for breaking the law, but faced opposition calls to quit for the sake of integrity in politics.

Addressing parliament for the first time since the April 12 fine, he reiterated that he did not think he had done anything wrong when he attended an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020, when Britain was under a pandemic lockdown.

"That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly," he said.

