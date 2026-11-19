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Greenpeace activists unveil a three-dimensional floor installation titled Don’t Fall for Fossil Fuels at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov 16.

ANTALYA, Turkey – The UN climate conference COP31 is slated to end on Nov 20, but negotiators from almost 200 countries remain locked in discussions over several key issues.

One area blocking consensus includes the discussions on electrification, which refers to tweaks to fossil fuel-dependent processes so they run on electricity instead.

The perennial thorny issue of climate finance continues to divide countries along the persistent faultline of developing vs developed nations. Calls to phase out fossil fuels, also a recurring theme at the UN summits, are again being stymied by countries that can produce them.

Yet, COP31 has been dubbed an “implementation COP”, which aims to translate pledges to concrete actions. The conference is being held in the Turkish city of Antalya, while Australia is leading the negotiations.

The Straits Times highlights some of the outstanding issues.

Electrification

What it is: The Turkish presidency of COP31 has set an electrification target to increase the share of electricity in global energy demand from 20% currently to 35% by 2035.

Electrification can help to reduce carbon emissions, when processes relying on fossil fuels are tweaked so they can rely on electricity generated from low-carbon sources instead.

For instance, switching from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric cars can reduce consumption of petroleum.

As at Nov 18, a total of 75 countries reportedly committed to the pledge with more expected to join. The European Union is among the latest to formally endorse it, while other countries that have pledged include South Korea, Canada, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines. The Straits Times has asked the Singapore government if it has signed.

What are the points of contention?

Source of electricity

How electricity is generated is one area that countries cannot agree on.

For electrification to have a positive impact on the climate, the electricity must be generated by renewable energy or other low-carbon sources, such as hydrogen.

Some countries, like the United Kingdom, are insisting that the wording in the final outcome from the conference – which serves as a political signal of commitment – reflect that electricity must be from clean sources, said Nick Wayth, global director of the World Resources Institute’s Polsky Center for the Global Energy Transition.

But other countries, especially those whose economies are built on fossil fuel exports, are objecting to this, said climate policy analyst Olivia Waterston from non-profit climate science and policy institute Climate Analytics.

Meeting the electrification target without expanding renewable energy capacity threatens further reliance on fossil fuels, she said .

Financing for grid infrastructure

Another hurdle is financing. Electrification requires investment in power grids, but this usually struggles to attract investment.

Wayth told ST that in order to meet the electrification target, countries will need to develop detailed plans for shifting transport, heating and industry toward electricity.

It will also require them to identify the investments required for the distribution of electricity.

“This requires many countries to balance near-term fiscal budgets with long-term investments during one of the largest energy crises in history,” he said.

Some experts also said that the global target should be contextualised by country, instead of applying a flat target to all. This is because countries differ in energy demand and electricity access, among others.

For example, parts of Africa still struggle with providing basic electricity access to its people, noted University College London’s senior fellow for energy and transport policy Dola Oluteye .

Climate finance

What it is: Climate finance refers to the flow of funds from developed countries to developing countries, which is mandated under the Paris Agreement. Such contributions can help developing nations achieve the goals of the climate pact, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

For example, financial contributions can help them shift away from fossil fuel energy sources towards cleaner options like renewable energy. Poorer nations can also tap the funds for climate adaptation, such as investing in early warning systems, to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Earlier COPs have already set targets for climate finance.

For instance, at COP29 in Azerbaijan in 2024, developed countries agreed to provide US$300 billion (S$384 billion) a year in annual climate finance to developing countries. The ultimate aim is to raise US$1.3 trillion annually by 2035 for countries in need, through various forms of finance.

At COP30 in Brazil in 2025, countries called for efforts to at least triple adaptation finance for developing countries by 2035. This amounts to raising existing funds to roughly US$120 billion annually.

However, it did not state a baseline from which adaptation finance should triple nor provide any guarantee of finance that did not induce debt.

What are the points of contention?

How contributions from developed countries are calculated

Developing countries are calling for concrete commitments and greater clarity on the flow and quantity of funds agreed on at earlier COPs.

Quality of climate finance refers to how funds are disbursed, such as if it comes via loans or grants.

Developing nations want the money to come in the form of grants and concessional funding to avoid adding to their debt burdens, said Climate Action Network International’s adaptation lead Pooja Dave.

“Frontline communities are already paying for a crisis they did not cause. They need predictable public grants reaching them now, alongside a credible plan to deliver the promised increase,” she said.

Dave added that how much funding will be provided by the various developed countries, what baseline to measure it against and what milestones would show whether they are on track have yet to be agreed on.

Observers said developed countries, like those in the European Union, were not willing to discuss these issues.

Another sticking point is how much financing developed countries will actually provide from their own pockets.

Developed countries usually also count the amount of funding they mobilise in their climate finance reporting. Mobilised finance refer to the investments from third parties such as the private sector, brought in because of initial governmental contributions.

Developing countries want the richer nations to state clearly how much climate finance they will provide from their own public budgets.

Greenpeace International’s global finance expert Koaile Monaheng said developed countries want the talks to cover a wider pool of funding, including private investment. This could make it harder to hold developed countries to their obligations under the Paris Agreement, he said.

“Private investment can help, but it can’t take the place of the finance developed countries owe under the Paris Agreement,” he added.

Another problem is how easily developing countries can access the funds.

Monaheng said that small island developing states and least developed countries need simpler applications, faster disbursement and greater direct access through their own institutions.

“Money promised internationally means little if countries cannot access it when they need it, especially given the scale and frequency of need is accelerating as the climate crisis deepens,” he said.

Who to prioritise for loss and damage payouts?

Loss and damage is a specific climate finance mechanism which refers to funds paid out to developing countries to compensate them for the unavoidable climate impacts that they face due to the pollution from developed countries.

The money pot can be used to repair devastated properties affected by climate-linked disasters or relocate people threatened by rising seas.

However, requests for payouts from the fund – known as UN’s Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage – have been overwhelming.

As of July 2026, 176 requests have been made by 119 countries for about US$2.8 billion. This is more than three times the $822 million pledged to the fund as of March. No funds have been paid out to date.

More pledges are expected to trickle in before the end of COP31.

As climate change continues to pummel countries, demand for loss and damage financing is expected to grow.

Developed countries are pushing to limit funding to the most vulnerable countries – including those in the Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States negotiation groupings. Nations in these groups include Fiji, Cambodia, Nepal and Ethiopia.

At the UN climate summits, countries with similar concerns tend to band together and negotiate in blocs.

But developing countries said that all of them should have access to the fund.

Climate advocacy group Satat Sampada Climate Foundation’s founding director Harjeet Singh said that the fund already has a guideline to allocate at least 50% of resources to the two developing country blocs.

But the rationed scarcity – a situation where scarce resources are being distributed in controlled portions by rules – makes prioritising among devastating climate impacts challenging, he said.

He added that a clear selection process has yet to be decided.

“Ultimately, the core bottleneck is not the methodology, it is the sheer lack of money on the table. When resources are this inadequate, any allocation formula will feel cumbersome and exclusionary,” he said.

Fossil fuels

What it is: Fossil fuels — the burning of which is the largest driver of climate change – have been one of the most contentious issues at the annual conferences.

It took almost 30 years for countries to finally commit, for the first time, to transitioning away from the planet-warming power sources at COP28 in 2023.

The following year, the COP29 outcome in Azerbaijan, whose economy is dependent on fossil fuels, did not repeat that call.

At COP30, the Brazilian host had proposed a roadmap detailing the various steps that countries need to take in order to phase out the use of fossil fuels in their economies.

But this was deeply contentious and countries did not agree to this at that summit, due to the objection led by a group of fossil-fuel dependent economies, which includes India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of COP31, Brazil launched a global roadmap outlining measures for countries to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. It is not legally binding and did not set hard deadlines or targets.

The steps included the removal of fossil fuel subsidies and ramping up renewable energy generation.

Such roadmaps can help countries turn their ambition into concrete plans and regulations, said International Climate Politics Hub’s director Cat Abreu.

A number of countries and regions have come up with their own road maps to transition away from fossil fuels, including Denmark and the Pacific nations. Pressure is building on Australia, who is leading the negotiations this year, to walk the talk and develop its own plan to wean off fossil fuels.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific’s COP31 lead Simon Bradshaw said: “The onus is on Australia to carry forward that momentum… and ensure that this COP leads to concrete progress in transitioning away from fossil fuels.”

He added that the push for electrification should go hand in hand with a shift from fossil fuels to renewable power.

What are the points of contention?

The dominance of fossil fuel exporters

Major fossil fuel producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia have reportedly resisted stronger language on the transition away from oil and gas, while Venezuela defended its right to develop its oil industry at COP31.

The prospect of transitioning away from fossil fuels could raise hard questions about their dependence on export revenues, said Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy lead at non-profit research organisation Oil Change International.

But this is where country roadmaps can help, observers say.

If importing countries share their plans on how they intend to electrify transport, heating and industry, exporting countries can better anticipate falling demand and prepare for the potential loss of revenue, said Matt Webb, associate director for global clean power diplomacy at climate change think-tank E3G.

As countries prepare to transition to renewable energy sources, Ioualalen said oil-producing countries should also draw up their road maps to prepare their economies for this transition instead of blocking negotiations.

But poorer oil-producing countries will need international public funding to manage the transition, he added.

“Not every fossil fuel-producing country is rich. (There are) a lot of fossil fuel producing countries that need strong financial support from this international system if they want to be able to transition away from fossil fuel dependence,” said Ioualalen.

“We are not going to get a balanced and fair outcome on energy here if these countries don’t get the confidence that they can actually phase out fossil fuels without wrecking their economy and their society.”