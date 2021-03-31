US State Department certifies Hong Kong does not warrant unique treatment: Antony Blinken

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday (March 31) that he has certified to congress that Hong Kong does not warrant differential treatment under a law that called for the US to maintain a relationship with the city similar to that enjoyed before it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The United States first refused to make the annual certification required by law in 2020, as China cracked down on Hong Kong's autonomy.

A day after China approved a radical overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system, Blinken, in a required report to Congress, found that the financial hub “does not warrant different treatment under US law” from the mainland.

Beijing’s actions over the past year “have severely undermined the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong,” Blinken said in a statement.

The finding renewed a decision by former president Donald Trump, who stripped Hong Kong’s separate privileges that it enjoyed with the US since its 1997 handover from Britain to China including by suspending an extradition treaty.

"I am committed to continuing to work with Congress and our allies and partners around the world to stand with people in Hong Kong against the PRC’s egregious policies and actions,” Blinken said, using the formal name of People’s Republic of China.

Pointing to sanctions imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, Blinken said: “We will impose consequences for these actions.”

Beijing on Tuesday imposed new measures that include vetting anyone standing for public office and slashing the number of directly elected politicians.

Beijing on June 30, 2020, imposed a sweeping national security law, seen as trying to snuff out a democracy campaign that in 2019 saw massive and often violent protests.