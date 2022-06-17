One dead, two wounded in another US shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - A shooting at a church in the US state of Alabama left one person dead and two wounded on Thursday (June 16), police said.

It happened outside St Stephen's Episcopal Church in the town of Vestavia Hills and a suspect is in custody, the town's police department said on Facebook.

The shooting took place as the church was holding a potluck dinner, the church said on its website.

The United States is in the midst of a particularly gruesome chapter of its epidemic of gun violence. The worst case in this stretch was a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.

Since the start of the year, more than 20,000 people have died of firearm violence in the US, according to a non-governmental organisation called the Gun Violence Archive. This includes deaths by suicide.

Meanwhile, the lead Republican negotiator in US Senate efforts to craft a bipartisan gun safety bill walked out of the talks on Thursday, while the lead Democrat remained optimistic that lawmakers could vote on legislation before leaving for a two-week July 4 recess.

"It's fish or cut bait," Senator John Cornyn said after hours of negotiations that included his fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema.

"I don't know what they have in mind, but I'm through talking," Mr Cornyn said.

However, Mr Tillis and Mr Murphy later said the talks were close to reaching agreement and added that legislative text for a bill could emerge in coming days.

The bipartisan group has been working on a deal to curb gun violence since a gunman killed 19 school children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, less than two weeks after a racist shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 dead. Talks have bogged down in recent days.

"To land a deal like this is difficult. It comes with a lot of emotions. It comes with political risk to both sides. But we're close enough that we should be able to get there," said Mr Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator.

Mr Murphy later issued a statement saying: "I believe we can bring this to a vote next week."

Time to pass major legislation is running short as the Nov 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are looking to win back control of Congress, draw nearer.