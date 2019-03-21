FBI joins criminal investigation into Boeing 737 Max certification: Report

PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The FBI has joined the criminal investigation into the certification of the Boeing Co's 737 Max, the Seattle Times reported on Wednesday (March 20), citing people familiar with the matter.

This comes after Reuters reported that federal prosecutors and the US Department of Transportation are scrutinising the development of the 737 Max jetliners in the wake of two deadly crashes in five months.

More than 300 Max passenger jets have been taken out of service globally following a fatal plane crash in Ethiopia nine days ago.

An FBI spokeswoman would neither confirm nor deny an investigation.

A Boeing spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Boeing's shares fell as much as 4 per cent on the report before recovering to be marginally lower in after-hours trading.

 

