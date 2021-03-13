Data indicates Pfizer shot could prevent asymptomatic infection

NEW YORK • Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will exceed their original global production target for Covid-19 vaccines by as much as 20 per cent this year, as they ramp up production a year into the pandemic, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said.

The companies also released real-world data from Israel earlier on Thursday that indicated their vaccine was 94 per cent effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, suggesting it could significantly lower virus transmission.

"These are stunning numbers that are giving us a clear indication that liberation is coming," Dr Bourla said on Thursday, which was the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring Covid-19 a pandemic.

"It is a testament to the power of science, and the power of human ingenuity."

He said that Pfizer expects to produce 2.3 billion to 2.4 billion doses this year, exceeding its original target of two billion doses.

By the fourth quarter, Pfizer and BioNTech will reach a production run rate of three billion doses a year, and should be able to produce that much next year, he said.

Pfizer has said it expects revenue of at least US$15 billion (S$20 billion) from its half of the vaccine sales this year.

Middle-income nations will pay about half the price that high-income countries pay for their doses, and low-income ones will get the vaccine at cost, Dr Bourla said.

Pfizer expects to meet its commitment of supplying 120 million doses to the United States government by the end of this month.

That would require delivering roughly 60 million doses over the next three weeks.

"Those have already been manufactured" and are currently being tested for quality, Dr Bourla said.

As at Wednesday, Pfizer had delivered more than 60 million vaccine doses in the US, and nearly 49 million of them had been administered.

Nearly 33 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with one of the three authorised vaccines, the other two being the shots from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Moderna .

In Singapore, only the Pfizer and Moderna shots have been approved by the Health Sciences Authority so far. The first shipment of China's Sinovac vaccine has arrived, but has yet to receive authorisation for use.

The Singapore Government has said it will continue to seek out more vaccine options.

In the US, the Pfizer vaccine is authorised for use in people aged 16 or older. In Singapore, the shot is not recommended for those younger than 16.

Dr Bourla said the company plans to submit data for children aged 12 to 16 very soon, and that he assumed it should be authorised for that age range by autumn.

REUTERS

