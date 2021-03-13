Kerala a victim of its own early success in virus fight

Six states in India - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - accounted for 86 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in the previous 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Maharashtra made up 60 per cent of the 22,845 cases, but this western state, with crowded cities like Mumbai and Pune, has all along been the worst affected in India.

The fact that Kerala made it to the list was surprising as the southern state was previously praised as one of the world's success stories in curbing the disease.

The state, with a population of over 35 million, reported India's first three Covid-19 cases in January last year, all of whom were medical students returning home from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, was first detected. Armed with the institutional memory of handling the deadly Nipah virus in 2018, public health officials launched a robust disaster management programme, prompting international observers to suggest that other countries "bend it like Kerala".

Last July, the World Health Organisation wrote an article about Kerala's prompt response, active surveillance and strong community engagement. Photographs of the state's patient-movement maps for contact tracing and mental health teams were widely shared on social media.

Its large elderly population and urban density made Kerala vulnerable to the coronavirus, but India's most literate state, with social and health indicators equivalent to Scandinavian levels, had relatively few cases, with around 600 a day last June. The fatality rate was a low 0.37 per cent.

But even as the state was lauded, Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja could not bring herself to celebrate. "Things can change overnight in a pandemic, with just one person not taking precautions," she said last April.

Her words proved prescient.

Last month, one in two cases in India was from the state. It now has 10 per cent of new cases in the country. "The about-turn is a warning that epidemics don't follow a linear progression," said a Kerala Health Ministry official who did not want to be named.

Kerala's struggle began last May, when half a million residents working overseas returned home on jam-packed repatriation flights. Then, as the Indian government lifted nationwide travel restrictions and launched special trains for stranded migrants, those living elsewhere in the country rushed home too.

Two-thirds of the over 9,700 cases from May to July last year in Kerala were from incoming people.

Cases galloped in the state just as in the rest of India, but Kerala had fewer fatalities and severe cases. It also had among the country's strictest quarantine rules outside hot spots, with policemen checking on visitors every day.

India's pandemic peak came in mid-September, when it had one million active Covid-19 cases, and new infections daily began to decline thereafter. Kerala's peak, though, came in mid-October, and recovery has been slow.

The number of daily cases in the state soared to more than 6,000 a day in January this year, and they hover around 2,300 now.

Dr Amar Fettle, Kerala's top official for Covid-19, said the state was a victim of its own early success.

The national serological survey found only 0.8 per cent prevalence of antibodies in Kerala by August last year. Few infections initially meant that a larger group of residents was yet unexposed, and thus vulnerable, to the coronavirus.

Experts now question why the state did not test asymptomatic patients in the early days, as the Indian government advised, thus missing hidden cases.

"When you do something well, it can become a liability - that's the struggle with public health. People think there is nothing to fear and stop taking precautions," said Dr Fettle, citing his shock at seeing people on the streets and in markets without masks.

Upcoming state elections on April 6 pose a fresh threat.

"Election campaigning means a lot of shouting and gathering, ideal for virus transmission. There will be a spurt in infections again unless people exercise restraint," said Dr Fettle.