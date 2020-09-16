WORLD

1 Trump, Biden trade barbs

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden branded US President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" on Monday for refusing to acknowledge global warming's role in deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, while Mr Trump blamed lax forestry and declared: "I don't think science knows."

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 $112m aid top-up

Cabbies, private-hire drivers and operators have been thrown an additional $112 million lifeline while the Covid-19 pandemic batters their industry and keeps ridership low. The Land Transport Authority said yesterday that the additional aid would help drivers and operators at a time when many employees continue to work from home and tourism activities are muted.

WORLD

3 No rush to reopen: KL

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia will not be rushing to reopen its borders, as it tries to keep out the chain of coronavirus infections. He said that although Malaysia has done well in managing the spread of Covid-19, the sudden surge of cases recently has left him worried.

WORLD

4 Suga's policy direction

Japan's incoming Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday appeared set to continue his predecessor Shinzo Abe's policies, as he is likely to keep key Cabinet ministers and party officials in their posts. But questions remain on some areas of Abenomics.

OPINION

5 Risks of green finance shift

There is a green revolution in finance, with the amount raised from "green bonds" issued globally soaring from US$11 billion in 2013 to more than US$258 billion (S$351 billion) last year. But there are risks, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 Building safer space online

Building a safer online space for Singaporeans is not about strict policing of the digital world. It is about making sure that people recognise the red flags and know where to turn to for help, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Tan Kiat How said yesterday.

HOME

7 Farmland on the market

Two land parcels for farming in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah have come on the market. The more than 10,000 sq m plot in Neo Tiew Crescent may be used to farm food crops, seafood, quail eggs, frogs and cattle or goats for dairy milk, while the over 11,900 sq m plot in Sungei Tengah Road must be used for growing vegetables.

BUSINESS

8 Tencent to open office here

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings is setting up its regional hub in Singapore as it expands further into South-east Asia. Tencent said that it is expanding its presence here to support its growing business in South-east Asia and beyond, with the new office a "strategic addition" to facilities in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

SPORT

9 New artistic swimming coach

The Singapore Swimming Association has appointed Belarusian Anastasia Goutseva as its new artistic swimming head coach. The 45-year-old had previously worked with the Canadian and Greek national teams and replaces Venezuelan Geraldine Narvaez, whose two-year contract ended last month.

LIFE

10 S'porean wins writing prize

Pearl Diving, a story of a mysterious disease that wrecks the world, has won Singaporean writer Sarah Ang, 21, an adventure writing prize. She was awarded the £1,000 (S$1,750) Author of Tomorrow prize from the London-based Wilbur and Niso Smith Foundation, set up by the British author of the Courtney and Ballantyne sagas and his wife.

What it should have been

In yesterday's report, "The great online experiment", a ticketing box stated that tickets to Pangdemonium's play Waiting For The Host cost $15. It should have been $45.

We are sorry for the error.

