Artistic swimmers in buoyant mood

Above: New artistic swimming coach Anastasia Goutseva was formerly an assistant of ex-Singapore consultant coach Julie Sauve during their stint with the Canadian Olympic team. Left: Singapore duet Rachel Thean (far left) and Debbie Soh in action duri
Above: Singapore duet Rachel Thean (left) and Debbie Soh in action during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Soh and her teammates are hoping to compete at the next Games in 2022 in Hangzhou. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Above: New artistic swimming coach Anastasia Goutseva was formerly an assistant of ex-Singapore consultant coach Julie Sauve during their stint with the Canadian Olympic team. Left: Singapore duet Rachel Thean (far left) and Debbie Soh in action duri
Above: New artistic swimming coach Anastasia Goutseva was formerly an assistant of ex-Singapore consultant coach Julie Sauve during their stint with the Canadian Olympic team.
Published
1 hour ago

Team hope arrival of new coach Goutseva can lift standard and realise Olympic dream

laura@sph.com.sg

Having made their mark in South-east Asia by topping the medal table at the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games, Singapore's artistic swimming team are aiming to shine on an even bigger stage next year.

Artistic swimming duet Debbie Soh and Miya Yong have set their sights on becoming the first Singaporeans in the discipline to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, while the team are aiming to compete at the 2022 Asian Games. And they will be counting on newly appointed head coach Anastasia Goutseva to help them achieve their goals.

Please or to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM.

Enjoy unlimited access to ST's best work

  • Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices
  • In-depth analyses and opinion pieces
  • ePaper and award-winning multimedia content
Subscribe Now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2020, with the headline 'Artistic swimmers in buoyant mood'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content