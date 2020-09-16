Artistic swimmers in buoyant mood

Having made their mark in South-east Asia by topping the medal table at the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games, Singapore's artistic swimming team are aiming to shine on an even bigger stage next year.

Artistic swimming duet Debbie Soh and Miya Yong have set their sights on becoming the first Singaporeans in the discipline to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, while the team are aiming to compete at the 2022 Asian Games. And they will be counting on newly appointed head coach Anastasia Goutseva to help them achieve their goals.