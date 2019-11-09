Singaporeans hurt in Batam bridge collapse back home

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel pushing a stretcher with a Singaporean, injured in Thursday's bridge collapse at Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa, to a waiting ambulance at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal yesterday.

Community self-help group Mendaki yesterday said 26 of its staff, who were attending a retreat to discuss work plans for next year, were hurt in the accident.

Most had light injuries, but four were taken to Changi General Hospital by ambulance when they arrived in Singapore. Two were discharged and one was warded for further observation, while another underwent surgery to treat her broken ankle.

