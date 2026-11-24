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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking at an event in New York City, on Nov 10. New US Treasury research estimated activity linked to Iranian “shadow banking” at US$14.7 billion.

WASHINGTON - The United States on Nov 23 issued sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, alleged front companies and individuals said to be part of the country’s “shadow banking” network.

Since August, Iran’s economy has been battered by a slew of new US sanctions meant to complement Washington’s military assault against the country.

Iranian government entities and companies seeking to evade international sanctions use complex networks to route their transactions – dubbed a “shadow banking network” by Washington.

New US Treasury research released on Nov 23 estimated activity linked to Iranian “shadow banking” at US$14.7 billion (S$18.9 billion) between January 2025 and August 2026.

“Potential Iranian shadow banking networks continue to be connected across continents, most prominently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong, and Singapore, and by the oil, shipping, investment, technology procurement, and other industries,” the Treasury said in a statement.

The new sanctions targeted “the financial infrastructure that underpins much of Iran’s remaining foreign trade, disrupting the exchange houses, front companies, and facilitators that move billions of dollars through the international financial system,” Treasury said in a separate statement.

It said that the “shadow banking” system was “overseen” by Iran’s central bank and worked through dozens of Iran-based foreign exchange houses and so-called “rahbar” companies – banking affiliates that manage sanctions evasion for their clients.

The companies sanctioned on Nov 23 include at least eight based in Dubai, one in Turkey and another in Hong Kong.

The Dubai based companies are accused of carrying out “thousands of financial transactions” on behalf of Iranian exchange houses to move millions of dollars.

The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February, plunging the region into violence as Tehran’s retaliation hit Washington’s regional allies and blocked a key energy shipping route.

While the level of fighting has reduced since then, the Strait of Hormuz remains contested and oil and natural gas prices sky-high. AFP