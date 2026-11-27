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US disables ship trying to leave Iran, as Tehran vows to confront blockade

A projectile heading towards a vessel at a location given as the Gulf of Oman, after the vessel’s crew attempted to run the US blockade of Iran.

DUBAI - The US military said on Nov 27 it disabled a commercial ship on Nov 26 after it attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to the Iranian supreme leader said Iran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut while vowing to break the embargo.

The US Central Command said in a statement that military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman, after it departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

The ship’s propulsion was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said: "Neither will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, nor will we allow the blockade to remain in place," Iranian state media reported.

Mokhber did not give details of Iran's plans for breaking the embargo.

The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea. REUTERS