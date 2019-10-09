Ahead of offensive, Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (REUTERS, AFP) – Turkey’s military struck the Syrian-Iraqi border to prevent Kurdish forces using the route to reinforce northeast Syria, as Ankara prepared to attack following a surprise US troop pullback, Turkish officials told Reuters on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Turkey says it is ready to advance into northeast Syria now that the United States has begun withdrawing troops from the Turkey-Syria frontier in an abrupt policy shift by US President Donald Trump widely criticised in Washington as a betrayal of America’s allies, the Kurds.

As Turkish troops finalise plans, the government’s scheme to move millions of refugees into conquered territory in north-east Syria is alarming some Western allies as much as the military operation itself.

For Turkey, which views Kurdish YPG fighters in northeast Syria as terrorists because of their ties to militants waging an insurgency inside Turkey, an influx of non-Kurdish Syrians would help it secure a buffer against its main security threat.

The US move will leave Kurdish-led forces long allied to Washington vulnerable to attack by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States on Nov 13 at Trump’s invitation, a White House spokesman said.

On Monday, Erdogan said US troops had started to withdraw after a phone call he had with Trump, adding that talks between Turkish and US officials on the matter would continue.

On Tuesday, a US official said US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley took part in the phone call, but the official did not provide further details.

“Given the likely military issues raised on the call between (Trump) and President Erdogan, Secretary of Defense Esper and Chairman Milley participated on the call,” said the official.

Turkey on Tuesday sent more armoured vehicles to the border with Syria, an AFP correspondent said, after the defence ministry said Ankara was ready for a cross-border offensive.

Dozens of vehicles made up a large convoy seen by the correspondent in the town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province.

Different types of construction equipment were also part of the convoy which had been sent to reinforce the military units on the border, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The Turkish defence ministry earlier said preparations for a military operation in northern Syria against a Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as terrorists were "completed".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch an offensive against the US-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) militia and said Monday that Turkey could start the operation "without warning".

The YPG spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State extremist group under the Syrian Democratic Forces banner with the support of the US-led international coalition.

Although US President Donald Trump appeared to give a green light to the Turkish invasion on Sunday, he later threatened to "obliterate" Turkey's economy if it went too far.

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday evening approved a one-year extension of a mandate to use troops abroad in Syria and Iraq.

It had been due to run out on October 30.

The mandate, first approved by parliament in October 2014, has been renewed every year since then.