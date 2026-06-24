Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought for Strait of Hormuz passage

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Ships have begun sailing through the Strait of Hormuz under a new scheme by the UN’s shipping agency.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on June 24 that Tehran has told Washington that no tolls are being sought from ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran, which ended ‌a first round of negotiations in Switzerland on June 22, have offered conflicting accounts about financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz and Israel’s parallel war in Lebanon – all major aspects of their framework deal signed last week aiming to end the war.

Trump has faced criticism over the deal domestically, including from hardliners in his Republican Party.

“Iran has informed the US that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are ‘NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ’ Trump wrote in a social media post.

“If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!” he said. REUTERS