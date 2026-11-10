Rubio vows ‘devastating’ economic squeeze on Iran as Trump holds fire

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Four G-7 diplomats said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had referred to Iran’s rulers as “lunatics”.

PARIS – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told G-7 foreign ministers on Nov 10 that the United States would keep imposing “devastating” economic costs on Iran, saying it has options beyond war or agreeing to unacceptable Iranian demands.

Rubio’s comments came during a meeting in Paris of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven, which comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, as well as the European Union.

Four diplomats said Rubio used strong language to describe the Iranian authorities. Two said he referred to them as “lunatics”.

The diplomats quoted Rubio as saying that, rather than resuming the war or accepting Iran’s demands, Washington’s current policy of tough economic sanctions is working and limiting Tehran’s ability to fund its regional activities and proxies.

“Rubio said that they will continue with (imposing) devastating economic operating costs on Iran,” said one of the diplomats, who all spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rubio’s comments came a day after US President Donald Trump said he planned to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being after appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar’s prime minister.

Trump also said he plans to keep up a naval blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz for now.

After his talks with Trump, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, a key intermediary with Iran, made an unscheduled stop at the meeting of G-7 foreign ministers in Paris. He met the ministers of Europe and Saudi Arabia there.

According to two European diplomats, Sheikh ​Mohammed expressed cautious optimism after his talks in Washington that a diplomatic solution to the crisis is still possible rather than a further escalation of the conflict.

Some of Trump’s top advisers, including Rubio, newly installed White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, back the policy of maintaining heavy economic pressure on Iran, according to one of the diplomats.

Vice-President J.D. Vance, who has blamed Republican losses in last week’s midterm elections on the Iran war, prefers a deal with Iran, but Trump for now believes that a tenable deal is not possible, the person said. REUTERS