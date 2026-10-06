India says 12 injured after tanker attacked off Oman

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on Oct 2. Iran has sought to impose its control over the waterway since the start of the war.

NEW DELHI – India said 12 crew members on a Panama-flagged tanker had been injured in an attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Oct 6 , with those hurt receiving medical treatment in Oman.

“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace... it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” India’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the tanker had a 19-member crew, including 17 Indians. Of those injured, 11 are Indians.

“With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman,” it said.

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, and several of its mariners have been killed in Hormuz attacks since the Middle East war began on Feb 28.

An attack on a cargo ship in the same region in Septembe r killed an Indian sailor, according to New Delhi.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India,” the ministry said.

Iran has sought to impose its control over the vital shipping lane for Gulf oil and gas since the start of the war, occasionally striking ships accused of failing to coordinate with its authorities or deviating from its preferred route.

In retaliation, the United States has been enforcing a counter-blockade of Iranian ports, carrying out strikes of its own on ships it says refuse to comply.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region,” the Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest.” AFP