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The US and Iran remain in a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for global energy shipments.

TEHRAN, Iran – Kuwait said on Nov 18 it was countering “hostile drone attacks”, as Washington’s Gulf allies remained on alert hours after the United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahrain said its air defences intercepted attacks from Iran early on Nov 18 , a day after Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked a base in the country used by Washington.

The interceptions come as the United States and Iran remain in a standoff over the key waterway, a conduit for global energy shipments, despite a lull in the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The conflict has spilled over to Gulf states that host US military facilities, as Tehran stepped up retaliatory attacks.

Kuwait’s military said on Nov 18 its air defences were “responding to hostile drone threats”, urging its public to follow security and safety advice.

Earlier, Iran’s official IRNA news agency cited a regional official as saying the United States had hit Qeshm Island without causing serious damage.

US fighter jets “used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island”, an American official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that the strike was in response to Iranian “aggression targeting US personnel and assets”.

Washington and Tehran have vied for control over the Hormuz strait, with the US military working to protect ships transiting the waterway in defiance of Iran’s attempts to close it.

Alleged Iran plot

Despite Washington and Tehran holding back from a full resumption of hostilities, tensions remain high.

On Nov 17 , US President Donald Trump said he was “very seriously” taking reports that Iran was developing plans to use a so-called “dirty bomb” in Washington.

CNN cited seven anonymous US officials as saying Iran was plotting how to target senior administration figures with a bomb laced with chemical or radioactive material, though they stopped short of saying Iran planned to carry out such an attack.

“If there is (such a threat), they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before,” Trump said. “I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the report and called it “Iraq War-style propaganda”.

Earlier on Nov 17 , explosions boomed across Bahrain’s capital as a mobile phone alert warned residents to seek safety.

Bahrain’s armed forces said they “confronted, intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks today... before they could achieve their objectives”, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a US-operated radar system.

“Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain,” the Guards’ Sepah news website said.

The attack was in response to the “repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones”, it added. The Guards also said they had intercepted and captured a US drone south of Qeshm.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, was heavily targeted earlier in the war that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, but had not been hit for weeks until Iranian drone attacks on Nov 13 and 15 .

‘Fear and anxiety’

“I was on my way to work when the warning sirens went on,” Abdulrahman Abdullah, a Bahraini civil servant in his forties, told AFP on Nov 17 .

“Fear and anxiety rise as attacks increase... We hope things will go back to how they were.”

The violence came as the United States moved the USS Theodore Roosevelt into the region, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups in the region to three.

The deployment adds to an already large US naval presence, which includes two other supercarriers – the George H W Bush and the George Washington – and more than a dozen destroyers.

Iranian drone attacks have resumed ahead of this week’s unprecedented trilateral summit between Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will discuss “world peace” at the talks in Shenzhen, according to China. Trump has said he plans to discuss the Iran war at the meeting. AFP