Explainer-What's next in the Lindsay Clancy murder case?

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Attorney Kevin Reddington speaks to members of the media after a judge declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy following a deadlocked jury, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Nov 2 - Prosecutors are considering whether to retry Lindsay Clancy on first-degree murder charges for killing her three young children at her Massachusetts home in 2023, after an initial trial ended in a mistrial in September due to a deadlocked jury.

Here is a look at what's next for Clancy, whose televised trial has sparked debate over postpartum mental health treatment in the US and how the country’s legal system treats cases where mothers kill their children.

WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?

Clancy, 36, is charged with first-degree murder for strangling her three children with exercise bands in 2023 in their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury.

Her attorney at her initial trial did not dispute Clancy killed her children but argued she was in the midst of a psychotic episode.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, faces life in prison without parole if convicted. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, she could be committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

WHAT IS A MISTRIAL?

A mistrial is when a trial ends without a verdict. But it does not end the case and prosecutors are free to start over with a new jury.

Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth, Massachusetts, declared a mistrial in Clancy’s case after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict despite multiple instructions by Sullivan to keep trying.

WHAT HAPPENS TO CLANCY NOW?

Clancy has been confined at a state psychiatric hospital before and during trial and would remain in custody through a second trial.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has yet to announce whether prosecutors would retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges, which carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if she were convicted.

Prosecutors have several options before them, including seeking her conviction on lesser second-degree murder charges, which would give her the option to waive a jury trial and proceed before a judge.

Sullivan has scheduled a November 16 hearing where he may schedule a new trial. He suggested a trial could be held in March.

COULD THERE BE A PLEA DEAL?

Yes. Both sides could be motivated to cut a deal to avoid the expense and uncertainty of a second trial, though it is unclear if the mistrial makes a plea agreement more likely than it was before. An agreement would need court approval.

WOULD A SECOND TRIAL LOOK THE SAME?

Not necessarily, though the facts would remain the same. The first trial featured over 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits, and both sides could adjust their evidence and strategy based on what appeared most persuasive. REUTERS