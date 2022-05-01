Some Russian priests condemn the invasion of Ukraine, risking jail

NOVO-BELY KAMEN, RUSSIA (AFP) - Father Georgy Edelshtein is keen to debate those who disagree with his opposition to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

"I'd like to see one or two of my opponents sitting right here," the 89-year-old said, pointing to an empty armchair in his living room full of gilded icons.

The white-bearded priest in a black cassock is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

In a quavering voice, but without hesitation, he explained: "I'm afraid I am a bad priest. I've never been against all wars but I've always been against any land-grabbing, aggressive war."

Ukraine "is an independent state and let them build their state as they see necessary", he said in his house in the hamlet of Novo-Bely Kamen on the banks of the River Volga in the Kostroma region, a six-hour drive from Moscow.

Since Russia launched its military action on Feb 24, only a handful of priests from the Russian Orthodox Church led by Moscow Patriarch Kirill - which counts some 150 million believers across the world - have spoken out openly against the Kremlin's military campaign.

Patriarch Kirill has given a series of increasingly bellicose sermons, calling for Russians to "rally around" the authorities to help conquer "enemies" he accuses of trying to destroy historic unity between Russia and Ukraine.

Since he started heading the Church in 2009, Patriarch Kirill has sought closer ties with President Vladimir Putin's government, backing conservative values over Western liberalism.

The Russian Orthodox Church was severely restricted and under KGB control in the old Soviet Union.

Even after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, it has never encouraged criticism of the authorities, but some priests are nevertheless speaking out.

On Feb 25, a day after the military operation began, Father Edelshtein signed a letter written by a priest friend, Father Ioann Burdin, that was posted on the website of Fathere Burdin's parish church in the village of Karabanovo in the Kostroma region.

"The blood of Ukrainian residents will remain on the hands not only of the rulers of Russia and soldiers carrying out this order. Their blood is on the hands of each of us who approve this war or simply remain silent," said the post, which was later deleted.

Metropolitan Ferapont of Kostroma, a highly placed monk, condemned the letter, saying that only two priests out of 160 in the region opposed the operation.

But their protests did not stop there.

On March 6, Father Burdin preached about the human cost of the ongoing fighting.