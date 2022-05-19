Sanctions slow burn gives Putin more time to be defiant, for now

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Nearly three months after President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine, Russia faces more sanctions than any other country. But thanks to surging prices for its exports of oil and gas, the Kremlin has been able to steady the rouble and limit the impact on consumers and the war effort.

For now.

Signs of strain are spreading across the economy, from the shuttered stores of foreign brands that fled to steep plunges in car sales, mortgage applications and many tax collections. Though they won't say so publicly, Finance Ministry officials have foreseen the biggest economic contraction in a generation this year as sanctions starve companies of key components, technologies and capital.

While that slow-motion shock still may not be enough to force Putin to change course over Ukraine, the economic pressure on the Kremlin is set to rise sharply later this year, particularly with the European Union now discussing an embargo on Russian oil.

"Sanctions alone would not stop Putin's war, but sanctions combined with the military pressure puts him in a difficult position," said Daniel Fried, a former top US State Department official. "Not impossible but it does change the odds."

So far, it's the steady flow of weapons and other assistance for Kyiv that's had the most decisive impact in helping Ukraine repulse Russian attacks. Kremlin officials admit privately that they didn't expect the US and its allies to move so quickly to offer Ukraine such broad support.

Putin isn't concerned about the economic cost, these people said, as he pursues what he views as an existential struggle for Russia's geopolitical survival with the US and its allies.

"The economy has ceased to be a source of legitimacy for him," said Sergei Guriev, a Paris-based Russian economist who's advocated tougher sanctions. "To force him to think about the economy, you'd have to impose an oil-and-gas embargo."

That's a tall order, especially given Europe's dependence on Russian fuels, but oil restrictions are under active discussion.

"All of us share the objective of diminishing the revenues that Russia will have to buy goods and services to help their economy and enable them to wage war," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday (May 18) ahead of a gathering of Group of Seven finance chiefs. "We're doing a lot of things that are effective in diminishing their access to the goods and services they need."

Russia managed to limit the initial fallout at the beginning of the war, heading off a financial crisis by hiking interest rates and imposing strict restrictions on taking money out of the country after the US and its allies sanctioned the central bank and its US$600 billion (S$832 billion) war chest.

But while Putin brags that Russia is "confidently coping" with the impact of sanctions, touting the rouble's rebound from the lows hit shortly after the invasion, his own officials aren't as upbeat.