Russia running out of oil customers

LONDON (AFP) - Russia is struggling to sell oil as buyers flee the stigma, logistical challenges and fears of further sanctions that come with dealing with Moscow in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Even without direct sanctions on its energy industry Russia will lose around one million barrels per day (bpd) in oil exports, according to analyst Jarand Rystad, head of Rystad Energy, from the 10.5 million bpd it sold last year.

That is despite the scarcity of global supplies sending prices soaring.

Brent North Sea crude oil - the industry benchmark - rocketed this week to nearly US$120 per barrel, while gas hit a record peak.

Opec and other major oil exporters, including Russia, refused to increase production beyond previously-agreed levels when they met on Wednesday (March 2), dashing hopes of easing supply pressures.

The price might be working in Russia's favour, but it faces a major freeze-out from buyers.

Energy Aspects estimates that 70 per cent of its oil exports are paralysed as brokers and refineries shun Moscow in spite of the red-hot market.

European response

For now, Western sanctions over the Ukraine invasion have avoided Russia's energy sector, since Europe is so reliant on it.

Germany imported 55 per cent of its gas from Russia last year, and its vows to slash this figure and boost renewables like wind and solar will take years to realise.

Pipeline deliveries continue from Russia, but facing the threat of global condemnation and potentially more sanctions to come, European importers are looking elsewhere.

Finland's energy group Neste says it has "mostly replaced" Russian crude with alternatives such as North Sea oil.

Sweden's bitumen product manufacturer Nynas says it will end purchases of Russian raw materials altogether.

Some non-Russian crudes like Kazakh oil are also being penalised since they are exported via Russia ports, which have been blacklisted by shipping companies.

China and India return?

Nonetheless, some buyers may return if the West definitively rules out sanctions on the energy industry.

"We should start to see which buyers are willing to resume purchases and which are not," said Energy Aspects analyst Livia Gallarati.

"China and India are still not buying, but we think they will slowly start to buy the crude once issues around shipping, insurance and payments are navigated," she added.