Putin nuclear threat makes world ask again if he's bluffing

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The world is having to ask a question that's become familiar of late: is Vladimir Putin bluffing?

Russia's president set his nuclear arsenal on a "special regime of high alert combat duty" in the midst of his invasion of Ukraine.

Citing "aggressive statements" from the opposing nations, he gave the order live on national television on Sunday (Feb 27) after the United States and European Union dramatically stepped up their response to the attack.

Nuclear specialists are debating what exactly that would mean in practice because Russia does not publish its nuclear procedures.

But the threat seemed clear after Putin's warning - made as he ordered Ukraine's invasion on Feb 24 - that any attempt to interfere would suffer "consequences you have never encountered in your history".

"Unfortunately we need to take everything seriously given what we're going through," Clement Beaune, France's secretary of state for European affairs, said on Monday, ahead of a security council meeting to be headed by President Emmanuel Macron.

"But we need to take this with sangfroid and not react to all provocations, because there are certainly provocations organised by Russia, and yesterday's speech is part of it."