Nato allies split on whether they should talk to Putin

EUROPE (BLOOMBERG) - As North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) allies discuss the terms of any potential peace deal to be struck between Russia and Ukraine, signs of strategic splits are emerging from within their ranks.

With the war now in its second month, a series of dilemmas are coming into sharp focus over which conditions could be deemed acceptable by Ukraine for any accord, especially as regards the security guarantees alliance members might be able to offer Kyiv.

There are also divergences over what further weapons to send Ukraine, and on the question of whether talking to President Vladimir Putin is helpful or not, according to people familiar with discussions that have taken place in the past week between leaders on both sides of the Atlantic and documents seen by Bloomberg.

Some of those differences spilled into the open over the weekend after United States President Joe Biden said that Putin couldn't remain in power and then backtracked as his comments drew criticism.

"We shouldn't escalate, with words or actions," President Emmanuel Macron told French television when asked about MrBiden's remarks.

To avoid a military confrontation, the aim is to achieve a cease-fire now and then the withdrawal of Russian troops via diplomatic means, Mr Macron said.

Berlin is on a similar wavelength.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's chief spokesman, Mr Steffen Hebestreit, told reporters on Monday that "in view of the horrible pictures that we currently have to stomach now for several days and actually weeks, the highest priority for now is to be able to reach a cease-fire so that the killing can stop."

Mr Scholz discussed the negotiation process on Monday (March 28) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At a Nato leaders' summit last week, Mr Scholz cautioned against any rushed moves, such as abandoning the Nato-Russia Founding Act.

Nixing that agreement would permanently shut the door on Moscow and remove binding commitments on troop deployments for both sides, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussions.

While Russia has burned all bridges of cooperation for the foreseeable future, Germany's government sees the possibility that the Founding Act and its guidelines could still be needed some day, one of the people said.

Ditching it would be a symbolic gesture that wouldn't help stop the war, another said. At the end of the day, allies will have to find a way to deal with Mr Putin whether they like it or not, the second official added.