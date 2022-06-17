French parliamentary election: What's at stake?

PARIS (AFP) - France goes to the polls on Sunday (June 19) for the final round of parliamentary elections which are crucial for centrist President Emmanuel Macron's plans for his second term.

Mr Macron's "Ensemble" (Together) coalition of centrist and centre-right parties is facing a challenge from a new left-wing alliance called Nupes.

In the first round of voting last Sunday, the two sides were neck-and-neck with 25.75 per cent and 25.66 per cent respectively.

In the second round, the initial field of candidates in almost all of the 577 constituencies has been whittled down to two contestants who go head-to-head.

Here are the possible outcomes:

A majority for Macron?

Mr Macron's Together coalition is seen as the most likely of all the political movements to secure an outright majority of 289 seats.

Parties loyal to the former investment banker enjoyed a landslide victory in the last polls in 2017, but few expect them to get near the 350 seats secured then.

Current projections from pollsters suggest Together is on course for between 255-310 MPs.

Only a performance at the upper end of that range would give Mr Macron a majority and enable him to push through legislation almost without resistance.

"There's a feeling among some people that there'll be a jump in support for us next Sunday," one minister told AFP this week. "I don't believe it."

Slightly short?

Many political analysts expect Mr Macron's Together coalition to fall short of a majority despite pleas to voters to give him a free hand.

He urged citizens not to add "French disorder to global disorder" and former prime minister Edouard Philippe said this week it would be "madness" to deprive the President of a majority.