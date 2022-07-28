Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on aircraft hangars in central Ukraine

Updated
Published
11 min ago

KYIV (AFP) - Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian region of Kyrovograd on Thursday (July 28) left five people dead and wounded more than two dozen others, the region's governor said.

"Twenty-five people have been transferred to medical facilities and are receiving treatment. Five are dead," governor Andriy Raikovich said in a video on his social media.

He added that the strikes had hit two hangars at around 12.20pm.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying that there were 12 servicemen among the wounded.

Citing city officials, Interfax-Ukraine reported that the attack on the city of Kropyvnytskyi damaged "aviation equipment", aircraft and nearby buildings.

Railway infrastructure and a military airfield were targeted by Russian strikes in Kropyvnytskyi over the weekend, leaving three dead, including a soldier, and injuring nine servicemen, authorities said over the weekend.

The city, Kropyvnytskyi, has an estimated population of 220,000 people and lies some 300 kilometres south of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

More On This Topic
US quietly sharing its estimate of Russian war casualties: More than 75,000 killed or injured
Fear and suspicion as Ukraine hunts for traitors in the east

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top