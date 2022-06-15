Echoes of WWI in Ukraine war's artillery duels and trenches

PARIS (AFP) - Looking at the shell-blasted, trench-marked landscapes of the front lines in Russia's invasion of Ukraine from above, it's easy to see why experts and leaders have drawn parallels with World War I.

Satellite images like those from US firm Maxar portray "war landscapes comparable to those visible during the First World War, totally destroyed villages all along the front line," said Nicolas Beaupre, a board member at a French association for research into the 1914-18 conflict.

Pictures taken last week showed fields strewn with vast craters near the town of Sloviansk and evidence of shell blasts along the Siverskyi Donets river.

But beyond the visual similarities, the hopes and fears stoked internationally by the conflict and its difference from recent fighting elsewhere bear comparison with the "Great War" - even if the thousands of casualties in Ukraine over four months fall far short of the thousands per day seen over 100 years ago.

In 2022, many thought the fighting would be over in days or weeks as Russian forces advancing from Belarus threatened the capital Kyiv - recalling the WWI mantra that things would be "over by Christmas".

A quick war would have been in line with recent battles around the Russian periphery, including Moscow's 2008 attack on Georgia, its 2014 occupation of Crimea or the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict of 2020 over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

But determined defence by the Ukrainians pushed back repeated assaults, forcing the attackers to reorient towards the present grinding war of attrition in the eastern Donbas region.

Those early days of the war generated their own heroic tales, like the defiant soldiers of Snake Island radioing expletives to a Russian warship demanding their surrender, or the legendary fighter pilot dubbed the "Ghost of Kyiv".

In filling a need for a popular story to boost morale, these are not unlike the fleet of commandeered Paris taxis who supposedly helped save the capital by ferrying soldiers to the 1914 Battle of the Marne.

Evoking another French national memory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared the scene in his country's east with "the ruins of Verdun", the bitter 1916 defence against a German offensive that became a symbol for the entire war.

Fear of escalation

Meanwhile, a top preoccupation of leaders in Western capitals like Berlin has been avoiding an escalation that would lead to open conflict between Russia and Nato.

Some German politicians have even cited by name Christopher Clark's book The Sleepwalkers on the causes of the World War I, fearing a rerun of the spiral of military move and counter-move resulting from the killing of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in June 1914.