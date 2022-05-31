Denmark votes on scrapping EU defence opt-out

COPENHAGEN (AFP) - After staying out of the European Union's common defence policy for 30 years, Denmark votes on Wednesday (June 1) in a referendum on whether to overturn its opt-out after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

More than 65 per cent of the country's 4.3 million eligible voters are expected to vote in favour of dropping the exemption, the latest opinion poll published on Sunday suggested.

Analysts' predictions have however been cautious, given the low voter turnout expected in a country that has often said "no" to further EU integration, most recently in 2015.

"We must always cast our ballots when there is a vote", Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Danes in the final televised debate of the campaign on Sunday.

"I believe with all my heart that we have to vote yes. At a time when we need to fight for security in Europe, we need to be more united with our neighbours", she said.

Denmark has been an EU member since 1973, but it put the brakes on transferring more power to Brussels in 1992 when 50.7 per cent of Danes rejected the Maastricht Treaty, the EU's founding treaty.

It needed to be ratified by all member states to enter into force. In order to persuade Danes to approve the treaty, Copenhagen negotiated a series of exemptions and Danes finally approved it the following year.

Since then, Denmark has remained outside the European single currency, the euro - which it rejected in a 2000 referendum - as well as the bloc's common policies on justice and home affairs, and defence.

'Ukraine the major reason'

The defence opt-out means that the Scandinavian country, a founding member of Nato, does not participate in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.

Denmark is the only country to have negotiated a defence opt-out, though Malta remains de facto outside as well. Copenhagen has exercised its opt-out 235 times in 29 years, according to a tally by the Europa think tank.