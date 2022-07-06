British Airways scraps 800 flights as Britain eases slot rules

British Airways has now reduced its timetable by 11 per cent through October. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
40 min ago

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - British Airways will pull an estimated 800 more flights from its summer schedule as the carrier looks to reduce last-minute cancellations amid continuing staffing shortages and long queues at airports.

The cuts - combined with the roughly 8,000 dropped flights announced in May - mean the unit of IAG SA has now reduced its timetable by 11 per cent through October. The move follows Britain's decision to waive rules requiring airlines to use takeoff and landing slots or lose them the next season.

"As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions," a BA spokesman said on Tuesday (July 5) by email. "We're in touch with customers to apologise and offer to re-book them or issue a full refund."

Airports and airlines across Europe are slashing capacity and cancelling flights after being caught flat-footed by a surge of demand following two years of virtually no travel.

The Department for Transport asked airlines pulling flights ahead of its waiver deadline to rebook passengers affected by the scrapped flights and inform them of their refund and cancellation rights.

"We hope airlines will continue to make use of this measure to give passengers some much needed certainty around their summer plans," a spokesperson said in an email.

More On This Topic
London and Paris cut more flights as travel turmoil persists
British Airways staff at London's Heathrow vote to strike

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top