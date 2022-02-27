Britain cancels reception Queen was due to attend

It is understood that the postponement is related to the current crisis in Ukraine.

LONDON (AFP) - Britain's foreign minister on Saturday (Feb 26) cancelled a diplomatic reception that Queen Elizabeth II, who last week tested positive for coronavirus, had been scheduled to attend, Buckingham Palace said.

"The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday, March 2nd, should be postponed," the palace said in a press release.

Despite the monarch being forced to cancel virtual events in recent days due to coronavirus symptoms, it is understood that the postponement is related to the current crisis in Ukraine.

The Foreign Office is at the forefront of Britain's response to the Ukraine crisis, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to leave the country "shortly" to conduct "a round of shuttle diplomacy across Europe and the United States".

