1 Territorial clashes rage on

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of firing directly into the other's territory amid the worst regional fighting since the 1990s. Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since clashes erupted in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday.

2 MediShield Life revamp

The compulsory national health insurance scheme is set to get a massive revamp next year, with wider benefits proposed so it can cover more and larger hospital bills. The proposal includes raising the yearly claim limit under MediShield Life from $100,000 to $150,000.

3 120m tests for poorer nations

The World Health Organisation says that about 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for the coronavirus will be made available to low-and middle-income countries at a maximum cost of US$5 (S$6.90) each. The wider availability of the tests will help 133 countries track cases and contain the spread of the virus, closing the gap with wealthy ones.

4 HK to boost police presence

Hong Kong is gearing up for potential clashes at the start of a long weekend despite a ban on an annual march by a key human rights group. Some 6,000 police officers are expected to be deployed tomorrow.

Amid a spiralling Covid-19 crisis, India passed three laws earlier this month to deregulate its farm sector. The move, while controversial, could be a positive game changer for the country's economy, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

6 Citi to open hub in Orchard

Citi will open its largest wealth advisory hub in Orchard in December as it targets an increase in its market share of catering to the well-heeled. The Citi Wealth Hub will house more than 30 client advisory rooms and cater to Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers, said the bank yesterday.

7 New patrol craft in action

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's next-generation patrol craft sprang into action after around 10,000 tonnes of crude oil "spilled" following a collision of two oil tankers in Singapore's waters yesterday morning. The oil spill exercise enabled the new vessels to demonstrate their ability to manage such incidents more efficiently.



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



8 New centre for future of work

A new centre that aims to boost regional collaboration to prepare Asean for the changing nature of work was launched yesterday. The Regional Centre for the Future of Work will bring together international experts and regional tripartite stakeholders to foster social dialogue, share knowledge and build capabilities.

9 SPL could resume on Oct 10

Players and match officials in Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs will take swab tests for the coronavirus by the end of this week. The Football Association of Singapore informed club officials of the requirement yesterday as it seeks to resume Singapore's only professional sports league on Oct 10.

10 Michelin Guide here is off

The Michelin Guide has cancelled its selection of star-studded restaurants here for this year owing to the long period of closure of restaurants in Singapore during the Covid-19 crisis. In a statement yesterday, it said the inspection period has been extended as the guide's inspectors return to dine "with cautious pleasure".

