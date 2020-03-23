Efficient use of water will help reduce planet-warming emissions and curb climate change, the United Nations said yesterday. Policymakers and businesses should also seek to manage water resources better to economise on the electricity and fuel needed to pump, clean and deliver water, a report issued on World Water Day said.

From 11.59pm today, all short-term visitors will no longer be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, in a move to reduce the risk of importing coronavirus cases. Work-pass holders and their dependants will be allowed to return only if they are employed in sectors that provide essential services.

3 Parts of India in lockdown

As the vast majority of Indians stayed indoors during a 14-hour nationwide curfew yesterday, the government issued an advisory to different state governments for a prolonged lockdown in 75 districts that have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. This means only essential services will operate in these districts.

4 White House tense over Iran

A tense debate has erupted in the White House among President Donald Trump and his top advisers over whether the US should escalate military action against Iran. Officials say that the President has little appetite for a dangerous escalation with Iran.

5 Trust in a time of crisis

The coronavirus global pandemic is throwing up a number of lessons about governance, markets and national psyches, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below). One key test is that of states: Can they be trusted to take care of their citizens?

6 New faces at PAP events

Potential new election candidates from the People's Action Party (PAP) were spotted at community events and walkabouts over the past two weeks, amid expectations that the general election will be held in the next few months. However, the PAP has thus far remained tight-lipped about where these new faces could be fielded, and who they may be replacing.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is seeking to overhaul its transport services, including having a portal for soldiers to make last-minute requests for vehicles. This new system is meant to change the way transport services are provided to military units, such as how requests for drivers, vehicles or fuel are made.

8 Event firms badly hit

Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus are hammering event management companies, with shows, exhibitions and conferences being cancelled. Revenue is down 90 per cent or more, compared with the same period last year, for many firms. Bosses say meeting rent and payroll expenses is their main priority.

9 Going online to stay fit

Gym goers whose fitness routines have been affected by the coronavirus situation are moving to virtual classes and online workout programmes to keep up their daily exercise. A number of fitness chains and gyms are offering alternatives to users to help work out at home as Singapore steps up measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Travelling to see the cherry blossoms might be out of the question at the moment, but the spirit of spring lives on in sakura sweets - from cakes to ice cream to traditional pastries. Here is a list of 10 treats you can enjoy in Singapore.

