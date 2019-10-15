Google streaming game service Stadia launches Nov 19

NEW YORK (AFP) - Google on Tuesday (Oct 15) said it will launch its Stadia streaming game service on Novr 19, hoping to launch console-quality play into the cloud.

The announcement came at a Google event in New York where the tech giant was unveiling an array of new hardware products.

Stadia allows video game play on any Internet-connected device, eliminating the need for games consoles.

It will be priced at US$9.99 (S$13.69) per month and compete against Apple Arcade, which is being offered at half that price.

Streaming real-time game play from the cloud promised to shake up a mushrooming market worth an estimated US$135 billion globally last year, according to analysts - with mobile platforms accounting for about half.