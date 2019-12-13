2019's top Singapore tweets on Twitter: Heart-warming MRT tale and overzealous NDP auntie

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans loved tweeting about heart-warming local stories and funny moments this year, according to statistics by Twitter.

On the top of the Year On Twitter 2019 report for the Republic with more than 85,000 retweets is a Twitter thread about Mr Takalah Tan, a former commando and triathlete who overcame the odds despite suffering severe brain injuries many years ago. Twitter user @sp1derboi had met Mr Tan by chance on the MRT, and recounted his life story on social media - a tale which immediately went viral.

This dude walked up to me and complimented me on my shirt. seemed kinda off so I was set to say thanks for the compliment and move off, he was acting kinda funny and looked at me weird. Something told me to stay and listen tho and thank god I did. pic.twitter.com/s647Klxucp — minionman (@SP1DERBOI) June 18, 2019

Coming in at third place on the list is a short and sweet video clip uploaded by Nicolette Shurty (@serenteur) of her father watching Tom And Jerry cartoons on his mobile phone with a curious infant seated next to him on the train. Netizens especially loved the bright smile that the two shared at the beginning of the clip.

My father befriended a tiny human in the train today. They’re watching Tom & Jerry. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8CaIbbqwz — nicølette shruthy (@serenteur) May 27, 2019

Singaporeans also enjoyed laughing together over candid moments shared on Twitter, going by the tweets that came in at second and fifth place.

In second place is the clip of a woman who got so scared at the sight of a huge python at the Singapore Zoo that she fell to the ground as she tried to run away, with a dramatic tumble in between.

And who could forget the overzealous auntie featured in the fifth-most tweeted tweet, who accidentally knocked the head of the woman seated in front of her at the National Day Parade?

In fourth place was a video uploaded by Mr Hafies Syazwan (@hafieswaffles), which showed a group of Singapore Civil Defence Force officers transforming into action-ready firefighters in a flash.

whipped something up for the ord boy! 🚒 pic.twitter.com/8GovsRM9Wg — Hafies Syazwan (@hafieswaffles) May 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Singapore's most tweeted hashtags were #MUFC for Manchester United Football Club, and the blockbuster superhero movie #AvengersEndgame.

The third-most tweeted hashtag was Japanese role-playing game #GranblueFantasy as scores of social media users posted about their personalised characters.

Mr Arvinder Gujral, Twitter's managing director for South-east Asia, said: "People flock to Twitter to see what's happening and join in conversations on trending topics and events in Singapore and around the world... In 2019, we see many Singaporeans share stories that are unique to the Singaporean experience."