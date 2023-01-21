Tennis: Sabalenka storms into last-16 Melbourne showdown with Bencic

MELBOURNE – Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka marched into the last 16 of the Australian Open in straight sets on Saturday to tee up a showdown with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.
The Belarusian swept past 32nd-ranked Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena to burgeon her growing status as a favourite for the first Grand Slam of the year.
Sabalenka needed just 74 minutes to beat her former doubles partner – the pair won five titles together, including the Australian Open in 2021 – but said it hadn’t been as easy as it looked.
“It’s really tough to play against her, especially. She’s a great player, unbelievable fighter,” said the powerful Sabalenka, who is yet to win a Major.
“I knew it’s going to be tough. I’m super happy that I was able to stay focused from beginning to the end to win this match because she’s an amazing player.”
Bencic, of Switzerland, was just as assured in her 6-2, 7-5 victory over Italy’s Camila Giorgi on Rod Laver Arena.
Sabalenka and Bencic are both on a roll this year in Australia.
They each won titles in Adelaide earlier this month, both are yet to drop a set in Melbourne and both are now on seven-match unbeaten runs.
Something will have to give when they clash on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.
“Sabalenka is a very aggressive player, has a lot of power,” said Bencic, who is aiming to become only the second Swiss woman to win the Australian Open after Martina Hingis, the 1997, 1998 and 1999 champion.
Bencic, who last week returned to the world’s top 10 for the first time since 2021, has Sabalenka’s former coach Dmitry Tursunov in her corner for the fourth-round encounter.
“Dmitry was her coach before, so he can help me a lot. I hope so,” said Bencic.
“It’s working really well. I’m changing some things, (going) out of my comfort zone.
“But I’m really happy with the start of the season.”
Czech 30th seed Karolina Pliskova advanced with ease, trouncing Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2.
“Last couple years were tough, especially missing it last year,” the world No. 1 told reporters, in reference to her absence from last year’s tournament after breaking her arm in a freak gym accident.
“I think the conditions here, they can be quite good for me.”
China’s Zhang Shuai, the 23rd seed, also made the fourth round, beating American Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-2 while Croat Donna Vekic beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 6-2, 6-2.
In the men’s draw, ninth seed Holger Rune, one of the game’s most exciting young talents, suffered a horrid-looking fall against Ugo Humbert at John Cain Arena when his ankle rolled as he ran for a shot.
After a lengthy medical time-out, the 19-year-old returned to complete an impressive 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over the Frenchman.
Rune said he was in pain but the doctor had given him the all-clear to continue.
“I’m feeling better than I expected. My ankle is good, my wrist is hurting a bit. Of course, it was painful but I tried to focus on something else,” he told the crowd.
He will next face fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who surged into the last 16 on Saturday and thanked opponent Dan Evans for giving him extra energy by donating a banana mid-match.
The Russian crushed the Briton 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena to make the tournament fourth round for a third time.
Also through is Alex de Minaur after the Australian 22nd seed saw off Benjamin Bonzi of France 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-1. AFP, REUTERS