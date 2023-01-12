Tennis: Djokovic to play 75th-ranked Spaniard on Australian Open return

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena while top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Jule Niemeier, following the draw for the year’s first Grand Slam on Thursday.

Serbian star Djokovic, who was deported from Australia in 2022, is also aiming for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown and he will start against the Spaniard who is ranked 75th in the world.

In the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, defending champion Rafael Nadal takes the top seed and will begin his campaign against Britain’s promising star Jack Draper.

On the women’s side, top seed and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek will meet Germany’s Niemeier as she targets a maiden Grand Slam title in Australia. The Pole could face seventh seed Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals and third seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

There is an injury cloud hanging over Djokovic after he tweaked his hamstring on the way to winning the season-opening Adelaide International last week. He cut short a practice match on Wednesday to get more treatment.

The 35-year-old was ejected from Australia on the eve of the 2022 tournament over his Covid vaccination stance after a legal battle. He also missed the US Open for similar reasons.

The move divided opinion in Melbourne, a city that endured some of the longest lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic. How he is received at the Jan 16-29 Grand Slam remains to be seen.

The fourth seed is due to play a charity match against Australian Kyrgios on Friday evening and could meet him in the quarter-finals if both get that far.

Kyrgios would first potentially have to get past ninth seed Holger Rune and fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Second seed Casper Ruud, who suffered a shock loss in his first match at the Auckland Classic on Wednesday, was pitted first up against Czech player Tomas Machac.

Daniil Medvedev, finalist at the last two Australian Opens, takes on American Marcos Giron. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has a tough match against France’s Quentin Halys.

Former Grand Slam winner Andy Murray meets Italian Matteo Berrettini in a headline first-round clash while Rublev is up against former finalist Dominic Thiem.