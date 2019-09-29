ST Run: Briton Nick Impey wins men's 18.45km race

SINGAPORE - Briton Nick Impey won the men's 18.45km race at The Straits Times Run on Sunday (Sept 29) in 1hr 2min 32sec.

The 37-year-old finished ahead of Singaporean Soh Rui Yong, who is this year's ST Run ambassador employed by The Smart Local.

Impey won the 21.1km title at last year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Maki Inami from Japan, the winner of last year's ST Run, won the women's event this year too.

Just over 4,000 runners took part in the 18.45km category, created as a nod to the year the national daily was founded.

Over 8,000 more runners will take part in the 10km and the 3.5km events, which are scheduled to flag off at 7am and 7.45am, respectively. The 3.5km race replaces the previous 5km event, and marks the 35th anniversary of ST publisher Singapore Press Holdings.

This year also sees the introduction of the SPH35-Panasonic Schools Challenge - a 3.5km race which flags off at 7.40am - that aims to give all participants the chance to represent their schools in a competition outside the National School Games. There are two divisions; one catering to those in tertiary institutions and the other for secondary students aged 17 and under.

All race categories in the ST Run will end inside the National Stadium, one of only two mass runs to do so.

The ST Run is now in its seventh edition.

The men's and women's winners of the 18.45km race each get a Panasonic 65" Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV worth $3,399 and New Balance vouchers worth $300.

The male and female winners of the 10km competitive race each get a Panasonic 55" Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV worth $2,399 and New Balance Vouchers worth $300.