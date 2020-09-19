Sports World: StarHub to telecast 56 live IPL matches

StarHub to telecast 56 live IPL matches

Cricket lovers in Singapore are in for a treat, as local telco StarHub will broadcast 56 live league games from the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which starts tomorrow.

StarHub customers will be able to catch the IPL league games on StarHub TV+ on new channels Dream11 IPL Ch 238 and 239. The games will also be available free for subscribers of StarHub TV+'s new Indian+ pass.

'Love Is Hope' aims to raise $25,000

A group of local fitness instructors have partnered SportCares, the philanthropic arm of national sports agency Sport Singapore, and come up with a charity initiative that aims to raise $25,000 for the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Dubbed "Love is Hope", the event will see 25 fitness instructors and 14 participants from SportCares lead KpopX, Fight Do and Zumba lessons for 2 ½ hours.

Those interested in the lessons can donate any amount at bit.ly/LoveIsHopeDonate and they will be given a zoom link to participate in the activities.

Kane and Ndombele spare Spurs' blushes

LONDON • Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid a humiliating Europa League loss to Lokomotiv Plovdiv, as Jose Mourinho's men came from behind to beat the nine-man Bulgarian side 2-1 on Thursday.

Harry Kane's penalty and Tanguy Ndombele's winner five minutes from time ensured the 2019 Champions League finalists did not fall at the first hurdle of their Europa League campaign to a side that have never progressed beyond the qualifying stages of European competitions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Covid-19 disrupts WTA Tour calendar

LOS ANGELES • The WTA Tour's event in Austria will not go ahead as scheduled next month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers say they hope to find a new window in November or December.

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz, scheduled for Oct 12-18, and the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul are waiting for new dates according to the provisional calendar for the rest of 2020. The Tour on Thursday announced the cancellation of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, scheduled for Oct 26-Nov 1, due to the rising Covid-19 infection rate in the Russian capital.

REUTERS