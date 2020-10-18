Aaron McMaster, 35

Chiropractor

Height: 1.77m Weight: 80kg

Exercise regimen: Besides exercising with my wife Andrea, I am also in the Singapore national rugby team, and follow their training programme. Before the outbreak of Covid-19, we trained thrice a week in the morning at the gym, and twice a week in the evening on the pitch. Training has been remote since the outbreak, but we are preparing to restart team training.

Diet: I follow the same diet as Andrea. She is a great cook and manages what we eat at home.

Andrea McMaster, 32

Wellness influencer

Height: 1.60m Weight: 58kg

Exercise regimen: I run seven to eight kilometres every day at the Botanic Gardens, with my children in a stroller. I also hit the gym two to three times a week but I do not have a strict regimen. It is all about having fun, e.g. coming up with couples routines from Instagram and having exercise as part of our lifestyle. We also prefer running over public transport for short-distance commutes, such as to get groceries.

Diet: I do not follow any specific diet plan. I believe in eating whole foods and limiting processed foods like fast food. If it came from the earth, it is good for you. We drink lots of smoothies. We rarely eat out and cook most of our meals. Now and then, I indulge in a glass of red wine.