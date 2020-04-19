Tattoo artist

Height: 1.69m Weight: 62kg

Exercise regimen: I have been exercising four or five days a week since the circuit breaker started, each time for two to four hours. I line up carpets to double up as mats for my workouts. I also use the bench for chair dips. Doing dips on the edge of a chair helps target the triceps using bodyweight as resistance. Sometimes, I throw in some leg lifts. It's been only about 12 days but I feel much fitter already.

Diet: I have reduced my intake of carbohydrates, oily food and junk food. I try to eat more fish and vegetables.

Marissa Ang, 48

Cabin crew member

Height: 1.60m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: Before the circuit breaker, I jogged for about 30 minutes around the estate. Now I try to exercise at home, sometimes using detergent bottles as dumbbells. I exercise three times a week, each time doing five sets of planking (two minutes each), 100 squats, hula hoops (30 minutes) and leg presses (20 minutes).

Diet: I eat lots of vegetables, fruit and nuts. I try to eat less red meat and more seafood. I love desserts but consume them in moderation.