Ian Danker, 32

Student /freelance trainer

Height: 1.73m Weight: 62kg

Exercise regimen: Boxing-related training three times a week, weight lift twice weekly and sparring once a week. I run four times a week and do mostly bodyweight exercises for an hour at least.

Diet: Mostly home-cooked food. For breakfast/brunch, it is rice and spinach, two eggs and either fish or chicken. For dinner, mostly chicken chop or fish fillet with greens but no carbs. I indulge in fast food once a week.

Nicole Wong, 32

Personal assistant

Height: 1.60m Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: I do 30 minutes of HIIT at home when my schedule is tight. On days when I am free, it is the gym for some weights. I love attending classes like bounce/jumping that focus on cardio because I love the adrenaline rush. But, due to Covid-19, I have cut down on classes.

Diet: Mine is a low-carb diet and, once in a while, intermittent fasting to reset my body. Egg is my favourite while avocado is something I cannot live without. Also a lot of baby spinach with salmon when I head to the salad bar. I do not consume sweet drinks; I just get soda water to ease that craving. But, on cheat days, I drink a glass of wine.