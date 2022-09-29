Motor racing: Albon ready to get back on track in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon said on Wednesday he was ready to get back on track in Singapore after missing the previous race in Italy with appendicitis.

The 26-year-old Thai-British racer spent a night in hospital intensive care at Monza earlier this month after suffering respiratory failure due to post-operative anaesthetic complications.

"My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I'm feeling good and I've done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar," he said in a team preview of Sunday's race.

"I am not underestimating how big a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

"It's a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I'm really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out."

Albon was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his debut and remains on call for Singapore. REUTERS