SINGAPORE - They say that a week is a long time in politics, but so is a day, as Red Bull boss Christian Horner no doubt felt in Singapore last weekend.

On Saturday, he left an FIA press conference stony-faced after being repeatedly questioned by media about alleged improprieties in the team's 2021 spending. On Sunday night, he was ecstatic as he praised his second driver Sergio Perez and acclaimed the Mexican's fourth grand prix victory as the "best drive of his career!"