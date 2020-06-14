Haaland comes off the bench to rescue Dortmund

Substitute Erling Braut Haaland's 95th-minute header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win yesterday at Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Norwegian's dramatic winner kept alive his club's faint hopes of overhauling Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who faced Monchengladbach in the later game. The Bavarians are seeking their eighth straight league title and held a four-point advantage over second-placed Dortmund before their clash. Bayern will be crowned champions if they beat Monchengladbach and then Werder Bremen on Tuesday. 

