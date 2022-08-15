Football: Premier League talking points

LONDON (REUTERS) - Talking points from the English Premier League weekend:

De Gea a real problem for shambolic United

The problems facing new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag are so numerous that the Dutchman's head is probably spinning.

Saturday's humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Brentford, where they conceded four times in the opening 35 minutes - showed up the lack of quality and personality in his squad.

United were widely mocked afterwards and squad strengthening is clearly required in many areas if Saturday's debacle is not to be repeated. A new goalkeeper might be a start.

David De Gea was a liability on Saturday, failing to keep out a weak shot by Josh Dasilva for Brentford's first, then being culpable also for the second goal as he played a risky pass out to Cristian Eriksen in a dangerous area.

He was not the only player guilty of a woeful display, but de Gea's wobbles appeared to shake United's fragile confidence.

With Liverpool up next, fans of the club will be anxiously peering at the transfer window.

Jesus can thrive as Arsenal's main man