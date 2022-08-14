Football: Jesus has raised the bar at Arsenal, says Arteta

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke of Gabriel Jesus' positive impact on the rest of the squad after the Brazilian marked his home debut with two goals in a 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (Aug 13).

Jesus, who joined from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth around £45 million (S$75 million), struck twice in the first half and was involved in further goals for Granit Xhaka and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli.

The 25-year-old could have bagged a hat-trick and was applauded off when substituted late on.

"We know what Gabi can do. He scored two and got two assists and is still disappointed because he thinks he should have scored four," said Arteta, who worked with Jesus during his time as assistant manager at Manchester City.

"That's the standard, that's the mentality. You need to go to a different level."

Jesus's influence on his team mates was clear as Arsenal's free-flowing attack looked potent on Saturday.

Leicester's defenders were given a torrid time as Jesus showed the kind of form that earned him many fans at City even if he struggled to nail down a starting spot.

"I wouldn't like to play against him. I've never been a defender, but I can imagine I wouldn't enjoy it. He's so mobile, so intuitive, always sharp and proactive to play in any moment and phase in the game, and it's a real threat," Arteta said.

"I think it lifts the standards the way every day he is, the way he's talking to (his team mates), the way they are connecting. I think it's very natural, but at the same time, it's pretty impressive to do it that quickly."