Football: Broadcast woes continue for some EPL fans; StarHub says 'many teething issues' resolved

SINGAPORE - Disruptions continued to plague StarHub's broadcast of English Premier League (EPL) games for some local football fans on Sunday night (Aug 7) - a day after many frustrated subscribers took to social media to air their grievances.

Issues such as broadcast lags, low quality pictures and audio, as well as sudden freezes on their screens were reported since the season's opening match on Friday, when Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Some customers also complained about issues with logging in or linking their subscription to their devices.

Local telco StarHub posted an apology on its Facebook page just before midnight on Saturday, saying it was "deeply sorry" for the experience and acknowledging it had "fallen short of expectations". It also pledged to "spare no effort to resolve these issues as quickly as possible".

However, the problems persisted during Sunday's game between Brighton and Manchester United.

A number of customers said that they faced "the same issue again" and flocked to social media to vent their frustrations, although a few said the problems were "not as bad" as the previous day.

StarHub subscriber Er Li Heng streamed the Brighton-Manchester United match on both his phone and iPad to find the best way to watch the Red Devils.

The audio on his iPad lagged and while the stream on his phone was better, he said that it "gets disconnected with an error message every now and then".

"Yesterday (on Saturday) it was way worse," said the 35-year-old project manager. "The quality was comparable with what you would get on an illegal stream."

Another subscriber, Jeremy Tan, compared the quality of the Chelsea-Everton game he watched on Saturday to the quality of "a pirated CD".

The Blues fan ended up watching the game on his phone after he failed to cast it to his TV.

Said the 38-year-old: "I was alone thankfully, if I had invited friends they'd probably kill me, or we'd kill StarHub together.

"My friends are also talking about it, the WhatsApp groups are going crazy too. Even some people with StarHub TV are facing problems too. Imagine using a box also and having your broadcast lag... That's bad."