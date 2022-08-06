Football: StarHub to screen English Premier League live at selected locations

SINGAPORE - Football fans will be able to watch several English Premier League (EPL) games live at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) and other locations including restaurants, hotels and country clubs this season.

This is courtesy of StarHub, which had on July 26 announced its one-year partnership with OTH to hold screenings at the Festive Plaza.

The telco is the broadcaster of the EPL in Singapore for the next six seasons.

Over 200 fans gathered at OTH for the first of such screenings on Saturday (Aug 6) for Liverpool's season opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Varma Maneesh, vice-president of marketing at StarHub, said the energy at OTH was "simply electric".

He said: "Football truly is a people's game, and we are grateful that OTH has joined us in our mission to bring football back to the community.

"By introducing regular viewing parties in the heartlands, we are excited to infuse local flavour back into Premier League and unite residents of all walks of life through their common love for football."

OTH covering director Tok Hock Soon added: "We are sure that for many of our football fans who live in Tampines, this is an opportunity to show their fervent support for their football teams. At OTH, there is truly something for everyone."

Fans can look forward to an action-packed August of live EPL football, with matches featuring Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur being screened throughout the month.

For more information on upcoming screenings, visit StarHub's and Our Tampines Hub's Facebook pages.