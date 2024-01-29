Antony spares Manchester United's blushes after Newport threaten FA Cup shock

NEWPORT, Wales - Manchester United survived a major FA Cup scare from Newport County as Antony’s first goal this season inspired a dramatic 4-2 victory over the fourth-tier minnows on Jan 29.

Erik ten Hag’s side were in danger of falling victim to an epic giant-killing after blowing a two-goal lead at Rodney Parade.

Bruno Fernandes put United ahead and Kobbie Mainoo’s first goal for the club doubled their lead in the first half of the fourth round clash.

But Bryn Morris pulled one back for plucky Newport – currently 16th in League Two – before Will Evans rocked United with his second half equaliser.

With United wobbling, Antony was their unlikely saviour as the Brazil forward bagged his first goal since April after a difficult campaign marred by poor form and domestic violence allegations that he denies.

Rasmus Hojlund put a flattering gloss on the scoreline for United when he netted in stoppage-time.

United’s victory came on another problematic day for Ten Hag, who had to fend off reports of a row with Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hag, whose side are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League and have been eliminated from the Champions League, explained Rashford’s absence from the team by saying he had “reported ill”.

However, reports claimed the 26-year-old England forward had been in a nightclub in Northern Ireland on Jan 25 evening, hours before failing to attend training the next day.

Asked specifically about that Ten Hag said, “It’s an internal matter. I will deal with it.”

All the ingredients for a shock were there, given United’s spluttering form this term and Newport’s past FA Cup heroics.

A raucous crowd, some waving homemade tinfoil FA Cups, crammed into the tiny, ramshackle stadium in the hope of witnessing history.

Temporary seating was added to accomodate demand for tickets, while enterprising fans climbed on scaffolding outside the ground to catch the action.